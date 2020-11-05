Thursday’s breakouts: This newly listed tech stock has earned several ‘buy’ recommendations from analysts on the Street

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 37 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX composite index delivered a rather muted return, inching up 0.4 per cent.
However, it was completely different story for technology stocks that roared higher. Of the top ten performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index, four were tech stocks. The S&P/TSX technology index advanced 4.7 per cent.
Discussed today is a newly listed tech stock so it is not included in the S&P/TSX composite index. Yet, this stock was also a top performer with its share price advancing 5.8 per cent on Wednesday.
Over the past month, eight analysts have launched coverage on the stock, of which six analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have neutral recommendations.
The stock is not cheap but the company has a robust growth profile. The company will be reporting its quarterly earnings results next week. The company discussed below is Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Montreal-based Nuvei is an e-commerce and m-commerce (transactions made on mobile devices such as cell phones) play.
Nuvei’s secure technology allows merchants to accept electronic payments in approximately 150 currencies from 450 payment methods including established (like Mastercard and Visa) as well as alternative payment methods (such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Alipay, and Interac). The company serves four main channels: m-commerce, e-commerce, in-store purchases and unattended (like vending machines), with most of its revenue generated from m-commerce and e-commerce.
In terms of its revenue breakdown, there are three main components: gateway technology, acquiring, and value-added services.
First, acquiring revenue is generated from payment processing services, encompassing the entire transaction process by enabling authorization of purchases, clearing, settlement and reconciliation of transactions. This is the company’s main source of revenue. Merchants are charged a percentage of volume, per transaction fees, as well as other fees. The company benefits from higher sales volume from its merchants. Second, its gateway technology services where merchants are charged a fee for each transaction. Third, the company generates income from its other service offerings.
The company has a diversified client base serving customers across a variety of high-growth market segments including regulated online gaming and sports betting, social gaming, and the online retail sector. The company serves over 50,000 merchants in over 200 markets worldwide. For the 12-month period ending June 30, the company’s top 10 merchants accounted for roughly 14 per cent of gross profit, and the largest merchant represented approximately 2.4 per cent of gross profit.
The company has a dual-class structure with both multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares (publicly traded). The shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker NVEI for shares expressed in Canadian dollars and NVEI.U for shares expressed in U.S. dollars.
Investment thesis highlights
- Growth. The rapid expansion in m-commerce and e-commerce is fueling the company’s earnings growth. For the 12-month period ending June 30, m-commerce and e-commerce volume represented 71 per cent of total volume generated by its merchants. Individuals are shifting their shopping behaviors by making more online purchases, a trend that has accelerated due to COVID-19. In July and August 2020, the company’s total volume grew 38.3 per cent and 37.7 per cent, respectively, year-over-year.
- Management targets high-growth markets.
- Legalization. On Nov. 3, voters in Maryland, Louisiana and South Dakota gave the green light to advance the legalization of sports betting.
- Growing adoption of APM’s (alternative payment methods).
- Strong shareholder base. The company’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer Philip Fayer owns over 34-million multiple voting shares. CDP Investissements Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, owns over 21-million shares.
Quarterly earnings
The company will be releasing its inaugural quarterly financial results as a publicly traded company before the markets open on Wed. Nov. 11. The consensus revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) estimates are US$91-million and US$39-million, respectively.
Management will be hosting an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Dividend policy
The company does not expect to pay its shareholders a dividend in the foreseeable future.
Analysts' recommendations
This technology stock with a market capitalization of $7.6-billion is covered by eight analysts of which six have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have “neutral” recommendations.
The firms providing analyst coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, National Bank Financial, RBC Dominion Securities , Scotia Capital and William Blair & Company.
Financial forecasts
Strong top and bottom line growth is anticipated by the Street.
The Street is forecasting revenue of US$351-million in 2020, US$443-million in 2021, US$525-million in 2022, and US$603-million in 2023. The consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates are US$144-million in 2020, US$175-million in 2021, US$211-million in 2022, and US$242-million in 2023. The Street is expecting the company to report an earnings loss of 3 cents per share in 2020, turning positive thereafter. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 79 US cents in 2021, 92 US cents in 2022, and US$1.03 in 2023.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 37.5 times the 2021 consensus estimate and at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 31.2 times the 2022 consensus estimate. On an enterprise value-to-sales multiple basis, the stock is trading at 14.8 times the 2021 consensus estimate and 12.5 times the 2022 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $64.05, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $57, US$45, US$46, US$50, $68, $70, and $76.
Insider transaction activities
Since the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
The stock has a brief trading history, limiting technical analysis.
On Wednesday, the stock closed at $58, its highest level since it began trading. Since late-September, the share price has been trading sideways, largely between $52 and $57.
The share price is up 68 per cent from its initial public offering price of US$26.
