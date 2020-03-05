Thursday’s Insider Report: A director tops up his position in this oversold bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On Feb. 28, Ron Farmer, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $228,000 in shares of this bank stock. He purchased 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $91.30, increasing this account’s holdings to 6,500 shares.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 28, Rudy Gobin, executive vice-president – portfolio management and investments, acquired 2,000 units at a price per unit of $28.99 for an account in which he has control or direction over, raising this account’s holdings to 10,000 units. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $58,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T)
On Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, affiliated director Timothy Price sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $82.31, trimming his sizeable account balance to 3,821,794 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $4.1-million.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 27, chief information officer Mike Cuddy divested a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $69.45. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $694,000.
Previously, we reported that Mr. Cuddy sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $71.25 on Feb. 14. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $285,000.
After these transactions, this particular account held 97,504 shares.