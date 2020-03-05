 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s Insider Report: A director tops up his position in this oversold bank stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On Feb. 28, Ron Farmer, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $228,000 in shares of this bank stock. He purchased 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $91.30, increasing this account’s holdings to 6,500 shares.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 28, Rudy Gobin, executive vice-president – portfolio management and investments, acquired 2,000 units at a price per unit of $28.99 for an account in which he has control or direction over, raising this account’s holdings to 10,000 units. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $58,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T)

On Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, affiliated director Timothy Price sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $82.31, trimming his sizeable account balance to 3,821,794 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $4.1-million.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 27, chief information officer Mike Cuddy divested a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $69.45. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $694,000.

Previously, we reported that Mr. Cuddy sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $71.25 on Feb. 14. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $285,000.

After these transactions, this particular account held 97,504 shares. ​

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies