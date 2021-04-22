Thursday’s Insider Report: A pair of stocks with million dollar trades

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)
On April 8, director William Klesse bought 25,000 shares at price per share of US$5.296, lifting this particular account’s position to 350,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$132,000.
Mr. Kleese is the former chief executive officer of Valero Energy Corp. (VLO-N).
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On April 15-16, chief financial officer Raymond Polman exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.59, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $21.50 with 114,200 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $991,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
In addition, on April 6, Mr. Polman divested 65,000 shares at a price per share of $21.5997 with proceeds exceeding $1.4-million, excluding trading fees.
Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X)
Between April 7-16, Alan Brimacombe, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 71,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.278, leaving 19,614,300 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $305,000, excluding commission charges.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between April 1-16, founder Jason Smith divested a total of 33,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.727, trimming this particular account’s position to 2,698,384 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $519,000, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Smith is the executive chairman of the board of directors and is the company’s former chief executive officer. He has been steadily selling shares in this account. On Jan. 4, 2021, this account held 3,664,384 shares.
Sylogist Limited (SYZ-T)
Between April 1-14, executive vice-president and corporate secretary David Elder divested a total of 181,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.48 for three accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.8-million. Mr. Elder continues to own, directly and indirectly, over 300,000 shares in these three accounts (22,700 shares in an account in which he has direct ownership, 105,968 shares in an account in which he has control or direction over, and 201,063 shares in an account in which he has indirect ownership).
