Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC-T)

Between Feb. 7-13, president and director Daniel Racine purchased a total of 203,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.33, after which this particular account held 3,858,232 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $676,000.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Feb. 12, president and chief executive officer Mirko Bibic purchased 9,900 shares at a price per share of $50.60 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 30,387 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $500,000.

On Feb. 12, director Sheila Murray invested over $277,000 in shares of BCE. She acquired 5,500 shares at a cost per share of $50.52, lifting her position in this specific account to 10,000 shares.

Earlier this month, the share price tumbled with the stock briefly entering oversold territory after the company released its fourth quarter financial results and announced a 9 per cent cut to its workforce.

The share price has stabilized. The relative strength index (RSI) currently stands at 40. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Feb. 13, president and chief operating officer of North America Carl Colizza bought 5,355 shares at a cost per share of $28.13, after which this specific account held 51,954 shares. The cost of this purchases exceeded $150,000.

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Feb. 15, executive vice-president, chief risk and actuarial officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of $226.227, reducing the holdings in this particular account to 14,893 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $1.5-million, excluding trading fees.

