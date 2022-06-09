Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On May 27, billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3.7-million in shares of Westshore. He acquired 103,700 shares at a price per share of $36.343 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,559,541 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T)

On May 31, chairman of the board of directors Louis Audet exercised his options, receiving 33,900 shares at a cost per share of $38.16, and sold 33,900 shares at a price per share of $104.81 with 106,868 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.2 -million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T)

On May 27, Craig Brown, senior vice-president – engineering and technology, divested 60,000 shares at a price per share of $6.20, reducing this particular account’s position to 551,033 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $372,000, excluding commission charges.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T)

On May 30, corporate secretary and general counsel Michael Callihoo sold 16,000 shares at a price per share of $7.25, leaving 37,899 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $116,000, not including trading fees.

