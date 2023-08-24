Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities with recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

On Aug. 9, chair of the board Tim Penner invested nearly $300,000 in shares of Jamieson Wellness. He bought 11,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.136, lifting this particular account’s position to 18,600 shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

On Aug. 10, executive vice-president and chief operating officer – natural gas pipelines Stan Chapman bought 5,400 shares at a cost per share of US$36.4763, raising the holdings in this particular account to 45,221 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately US$197,000.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Between Aug. 11-18, business mogul Jimmy Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested $13-million in shares of Westshore. He purchased a total of 445,460 shares at an average price per share of roughly $29.22 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), after which this particular account held 18,072,492 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share or $1.40 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of nearly 5 per cent.

The following is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Aug. 8, deputy chief financial officer Heidi Shockey exercised her options, receiving 20,100 shares at a cost per share of $14.70, and sold 20,100 shares at a price per share of $45.32, after which this specific account held 9,281 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $615,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On Aug. 8, Liam Mooney, vice-president – safety health, environment & quality, and regulatory relations, divested 6,500 shares at a price per share of $45.37, reducing this particular account’s position to 20,692 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $294,000, excluding trading fees.

On Aug. 4, chief financial officer Grant Isaac exercised his options, receiving 152,800 shares at a cost per share of $16.38, and sold 152,800 shares at a price per share of $44.75, after which this particular account held 87,185 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $4 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

