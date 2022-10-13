Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Sept. 26, Keith Chiasson, executive vice-president – downstream, invested over $200,000 in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $20.0692 for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing this particular account’s position to 93,280 shares.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-T)

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, Geoffrey Bledin, who sits on the board of trustees, bought a total of 100,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $5.90 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nuvola Holdings Limited), after which this account held 576,944 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $590,000.

The Trust pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.333 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of 9 per cent. For the first six months of the year, the AFFO payout ratio was 110 per cent and the FFO payout ratio stood at 91 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, the Trust is covered by analysts from Canaccord Genuity and Laurentian Bank Securities who have target prices of $7.25 and $7, respectively. This suggests that the unit price has at least 20 per cent upside potential.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T)

On Oct. 4, Jan Krizan, managing director- Europe, sold 80,000 units at a price per unit of $10.8144, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 686,339 units. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $865,000, not including trading fees.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, Terry Hergott, vice-president – marketing, divested a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.23 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $780,000, excluding commission charges. After these trades, one account held 9,876 shares and a different account held 47,825 shares.

