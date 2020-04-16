Thursday’s Insider Report: Buy and sell trades that four chairmen have made

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV-UN-T)
On March 30, co-founder, chief financial officer and secretary Gordon Lawlor invested over $148,000 in units of PROREIT. He acquired 42,000 units at an average price per unit of roughly $3.52 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (GDRJL Holdings Inc.), after which this account held 185,121 units.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T)
Between March 27 and April 3, chairman Blair Tamblyn acquired a total of 37,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.95, increasing this account’s position to 99,978 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded $258,000. Mr. Tamblyn is also the co-founder and chief executive officer of Timbercreek Asset Management.
Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM-T)
On April 8, founder and chairman Surinder Kumar invested $1.6-million in shares of Vecima. He purchased 200,000 shares at a price per share of $8 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (684739 B.C. Ltd.), which raised this account’s position to 13,559,813 shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T)
On March 30, executive chairman Peter Marrone bought 75,000 shares at a price per share of $3.9199, after which this account held 2,116,912 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $293,000.
That day, the president and chief executive officer Daniel Racine was also a buyer in the public market. He acquired 24,000 shares at a price per share of $4.133, increasing this account’s holdings to 462,392 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $99,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T)
On April 9, chairman and chief executive officer John Hooks sold 3,250,000 shares at a price per share of 50.83 cents, slashing this particular account’s position to 4,655,800 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.6-million..
