Thursday’s Insider Report: C-suite executive buys this stock yielding over 7%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two high-yielding securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
On March 29, chairman Gord Cunningham, who sits on the board of trustees, bought 5,000 units at a cost per unit of $41.31, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 17,246 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $206,000.
Allied pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 14.17 cents per unit or $1.70 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
On March 30, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Robert Rooney invested over $254,000 in shares of Enbridge. He acquired 5,500 shares at a price per share of $46.26, increasing this specific account’s position to 53,824 shares.
In February, the company announced a 3-per-cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly dividend to 83.5 cents per share or $3.34 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 7 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On March 29-30, David Mimran, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 391,213 shares at an average price per share of roughly $24.767, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 602,600 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $9.6-million, excluding commission charges.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
Between March 19-23, president and chief executive officer Mark Hornick exercised his options, receiving a total of 80,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $17.75, and sold 80,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $38.285, leaving 504,858 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Feb. 25, the company announced Mr. Hornick’s plans to retire. Effective June 1, Jamieson Canada president Mike Pilato will succeed Mr. Hornick as the company’s new president and chief executive officer.
