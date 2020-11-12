Thursday’s Insider Report: C-suite executives are topping up positions in these three energy stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)
On Nov. 4, president, chief executive officer and director Craig Bryksa acquired 28,750 shares at a cost per share of $1.74, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 218,277 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $50,000.
Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)
On Nov. 6, chief financial officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares at a cost per share of $18.09, increasing this particular account’s position to 100,371 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $182,000, not including commission charges.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
In a relatively small transaction, director Catherine Potechin acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $42 on Nov. 9.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
On Nov. 9-10, president, chief executive officer and chairman Mike Rose invested over $462,000 in shares of Tourmaline. He acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $18.49, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 8,681,337 shares.
On Nov. 9, director John Elick bought 2,500 shares at a price per share of $18.18, after which this specific account held 17,090 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $45,000, not including trading fees.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
On Nov. 9, chief operating officer Scott Stauth exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.90, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $26.2127, leaving 49,221 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $82,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
