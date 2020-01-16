Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO accumulates shares in this plunging stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
On Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, chief executive officer Terry Booth invested over $198,000 in shares of Aurora. He acquired a total of 73,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lola Ventures Inc.), increasing this account’s holdings to 11,408,167 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On Jan. 2, Brad Dickerson, general manager – Americas and global commercial lead, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.66, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of US$21.01, leaving 4,000 shares in this account.
On Jan. 2, chief financial officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $27.62, trimming this account’s holdings to 70,891 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $82,000.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On Jan. 3, Wayne O’Connor exercised his options, receiving 9,375 shares at a cost per share of $46.19, and sold 9,375 shares at price per share of $55.5052 with 4,373 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $87,000.
Mr. O’Connor is the president and chief executive officer of Nova Scotia Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emera.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, chairman Douglas Penrose exercised his options, receiving 70,416 shares at a cost per share of $4.80, and sold 70,416 shares at a price per share of $16.2135 with 79,611 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $803,000.