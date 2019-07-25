Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO adds to stake despite stock’s 934% year-to-date gain

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD-X)
On July 18 and July 19, chief operating officer Keiven Bauer sold a total of 120,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.27, leaving 2,737 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $511,000.
Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap stock is up 574 per cent.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On July 17, Nicolas Hien, senior vice-president – project management and systems, exercised his options, receiving 32,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.6567, and sold 32,000 shares at a price per share of $50.2043, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, totaled over $1.1-million.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On July 12, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $49.6813, Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.4-million. Her remaining account balance stood at 66,000 shares.
On July 8, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $49.0896, leaving 37,200 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $411,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On July 19, Stéphane Trudel, senior vice-president of operations, invested over $103,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,300 shares at a cost per share of $79.72, initiating a portfolio position.
Previously, we reported that on July 11, director Jean Élie sold 1,500 shares at a price per share of $84.145, trimming his account balance to 20,550 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $126,000.
Burcon NutraScience Corp. (BU-T)
On July 3, Rosanna Chau, who sits on the board of directors, exercised her options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of 23 cents. Between July 9 and July 19, she sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.06, leaving 850,022 shares in her account.
In a relatively small transaction, on July 4, the president and chief executive officer Johann Tergesen acquired 56,000 shares at a price per share of 67.5 cents, lifting his account balance to 1,066,169 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price of this micro-cap stock has soared 934 per cent! The sole analyst who covers this company, Spencer Churchill from Beacon Securities, has a ‘buy’ recommendation and target price of $2. On Wednesday, the share price closed at $1.08.