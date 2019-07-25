 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO adds to stake despite stock’s 934% year-to-date gain

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO adds to stake despite stock’s 934% year-to-date gain

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD-X)

On July 18 and July 19, chief operating officer Keiven Bauer sold a total of 120,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.27, leaving 2,737 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $511,000.

Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap stock is up 574 per cent.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On July 17, Nicolas Hien, senior vice-president – project management and systems, exercised his options, receiving 32,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.6567, and sold 32,000 shares at a price per share of $50.2043, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, totaled over $1.1-million.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 12, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $49.6813, Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $2.4-million. Her remaining account balance stood at 66,000 shares.

On July 8, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $49.0896, leaving 37,200 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $411,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On July 19, Stéphane Trudel, senior vice-president of operations, invested over $103,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 1,300 shares at a cost per share of $79.72, initiating a portfolio position.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, we reported that on July 11, director Jean Élie sold 1,500 shares at a price per share of $84.145, trimming his account balance to 20,550 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $126,000.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. (BU-T)

On July 3, Rosanna Chau, who sits on the board of directors, exercised her options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of 23 cents. Between July 9 and July 19, she sold a total of 250,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.06, leaving 850,022 shares in her account.

In a relatively small transaction, on July 4, the president and chief executive officer Johann Tergesen acquired 56,000 shares at a price per share of 67.5 cents, lifting his account balance to 1,066,169 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price of this micro-cap stock has soared 934 per cent! The sole analyst who covers this company, Spencer Churchill from Beacon Securities, has a ‘buy’ recommendation and target price of $2. On Wednesday, the share price closed at $1.08.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter