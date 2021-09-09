 Skip to main content
Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO are buyers of this stock tied to the housing market

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

On Aug. 27, president and chief executive officer Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares at a cost per share of $26.41, increasing this particular account’s position to 60,770 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $100,000.

That day, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon was also a buyer in the public market. He acquired a total of 8,990 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.26 for three accounts (personal investing, RRSP, and TSFA). The cost of these purchases exceeded $236,000.

In June, Interfor paid its shareholders a special one-time dividend of $2 per share.

In the second-quarter earnings release issued on Aug. 5, management provided a bullish industry outlook, “North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain above historical trends driven by continued strong demand from new housing starts, albeit with volatility driven by the level of demand from repair and remodel activity as the North American economy adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.”

Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Aug. 25, Benjy Katchen, executive vice-president – consumer banking and corporate strategy, exercised his options, receiving 11,063 shares at a cost per share of $15.25, and sold 11,063 shares at a price per share of $40.0199, with 19,949 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $274,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

Between Aug 24 and Aug. 30, chief commercial officer Paul Carreiro exercised his options, receiving a total of 18,802 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $73.30, and sold 18,802 shares at an average price per share of approximately $197.71. Net proceeds totaled over $2.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 3,855 shares.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Aug. 31, Carmine Fortino, executive vice-president - Ontario division head and national supply chain, exercised his options, receiving 23,500 shares at a cost per share of $35.42, and sold 23,500 shares at a price per share of $64.7662, leaving 22,913 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $689,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

On Aug. 31, Brian Hedges, who sits on the board of directors, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $34.65, trimming this particular account’s position to 100,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $346,000, not including trading fees.

