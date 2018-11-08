Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO are trading shares in this security yielding 4.5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T)

On Nov. 2, Kevin Flick, vice-president – investor relations, purchased 24,600 shares at a price per share of U.S.$2.80, increasing his portfolio’s position to 301,601 shares.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T)

On Nov. 2, Geoff Gosling, vice-president – product development, sold 62,300 shares at a price per share of $7, reducing his account balance to 340,514 shares.

That day, chief operating officer Tracy Baker divested 30,658 shares at a price per share of $6.98, slashing her portfolio’s holdings to 9,274 shares.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

The share price has rallied 12 per cent since the company reported its third-quarter financial results after the market closed on Oct. 30. That day, management announced a dividend increase. The company will now pay its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, up from 47 cents per share, with a current yield of approximately 4.5 per cent.

In recent days, two senior management executives have been sellers in the market.

On Nov. 5, president and chief executive officer Stuart Levings exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (15,200) at a price per share of $44.50, leaving 23,068 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $676,000.

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, chief financial officer Philip Mayers exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (15,000) at a price per share of $45.00 with 20,112 shares remaining in his portfolio. The value of this sale amounted to $684,000.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, continues to exercise his options and then sells the corresponding number of shares in the market.

On Nov. 6, he sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$143.59.

Earlier this week, we reported that he sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$141.89 on Nov. 1 and he divested 2,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of U.S.$136.8908 on Oct. 31. After these transactions, his account did not hold any shares.