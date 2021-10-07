Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO and management executives each land million dollar paydays

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X)
On Sept. 30, vice-president of land Helmut Eckert purchased 500,000 shares at a cost per share of 75 cents, increasing this particular account’s position to 740,891 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $375,000, excluding trading fees.
Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T)
On Sept. 20, vice-president of finance and chief financial officer Cheree Stephenson invested over $176,000 in shares of Topaz. She bought 11,250 shares at a cost per share of $15.66 for an account in which she has control or direction over, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 12,140 shares.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
Management has delivered strong returns for its shareholders. In early September, shares of BRP closed at a record high.
Meanwhile, management is also benefiting from the rallying stock price. Multiple executives are landing million dollar paydays.
On Sept. 30, president and chief executive officer José Boisjoli exercised his options, receiving a total of 1,029,525 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.27, and sold 1,029,525 shares at a price per share of $118. Net proceeds totaled over $81-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
In addition, that day Mr. Boisjoli sold an additional 12,000 shares at a price per share of $118 with proceeds totaling over $2.3-million, excluding commission charges.
After these transactions, this particular account held 647,575 shares.
On Sept. 27 and 28, senior vice-president of the marine group Karim Donnez exercised his options, receiving a total of 14,300 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $33.91, and sold 14,300 shares at a price per share of $125. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Sept. 21 and 22, senior vice-president of design, innovation and creative services Denys Lapointe exercised his options, receiving a total of 44,675 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.62, and sold 44,675 shares at an average price per share of roughly $119.66. Net proceeds exceeded $3.5-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
In addition, Mr. Lapointe sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $119.52 on Sept. 20. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $7.1-million, not including trading fees.
After these transactions, this specific account held 27,981 shares.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T)
On Sept. 23, director, president, and chief executive officer Claudio Erba divested 86,250 shares at a price per share of $112, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,223,295 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $9.6-million, excluding trading fees.
On Sept. 23, director James Merkur exercised his options, receiving 18,000 shares at a cost per share of US$6.68, and sold 18,000 shares at a price per share of $108.0613, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled approximately $1.8-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Between Sept. 20 and 23, chief revenue officer Alessio Artuffo exercised his options, receiving 28,750 shares at a cost per share of 80.56 US cents, and sold 28,750 shares at a price per share of $112 with 6,430 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $3-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 700,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$11.275 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sprott Mining Inc.) with 27,725,241 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$7.8-million, not including commission charges.
