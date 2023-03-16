Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On March 2, Louis Vachon invested roughly $300,000 in shares of BCE. He acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $59.96, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 10,000 shares.

Mr. Vachon is the former president and chief executive officer of National Bank of Canada (NA-T) and was appointed to BCE’s board of directors in Oct. 2022.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

On March 10, chief executive officer Jay Forbes invested over $1.8-million in shares of Element. He bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $18.4952, increasing this particular account’s position to 500,000 shares.

Between March 9-13, president Laura Dottori-Attanasio acquired a total of 89,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.97, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 89,300 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly $1.7-million.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between March 6 and 8, Steve Laut, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 76,530 shares at an average price per share of approximately $79.80, after which this particular account held 1,446,180 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $6-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Laut is the company’s former president.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T)

On March 3, Zenon Wozniak, director-projects, sold 11,250 shares at a price per share of $31.30, reducing his position in this specific account to 105,411 shares. Proceeds totaled more than $350,000, excluding commission charges.

