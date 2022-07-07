Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

RioCan REIT (REI-UN-T)

On June 21, chief operating officer John Ballantyne invested over $106,000 in units of RioCan. He acquired a total of 5,200 units at an average price per unit of $20.46 for two accounts, initiating a position in one account (RRSP) and increasing his position in a different account to 68,992 units.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

Between June 30 and July 4, president and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.96 for two accounts. After these trades, one account held 711,200 shares and a different account held 2,655,867 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $358,000.

On June 30, senior vice-president – production and operations Joel Armstrong invested over $300,000 in shares of Whitecap. He bought 33,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.11, lifting this specific account’s position to 319,998 shares.

On June 30, senior vice-president – engineering Darin Dunlop also invested over $300,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 33,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.11, raising this particular account’s position to 95,331 shares.

On June 30, chief financial officer Thanh Kang purchased 34,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.86, after which this specific account held 590,988 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $300,000.

On June 30, chairman Kenneth Stickland purchased 11,250 shares at a price per share of $8.97, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 104,872 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $100,000.

On June 28, the company announced a 22-per-cent dividend hike for its July dividend payable in August. Its monthly dividend will increase to 3.67 cents per share from 3 cents per share. This equates to an annual dividend of 44 cents per share and current annualized yield exceeding 5 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)

On June 21, director Charles Page divested 28,300 shares at a price per share of $14.57, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 26,915 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $412,000, excluding trading fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On June 24, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 35,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 35,000 shares at a price per share of $100.8683 with 4,244,501 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

