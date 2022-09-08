Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by multiple management executives.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

Between Aug. 26–30, chief executive officer Steve Hudson invested over $1-million in shares of ECN Capital. He bought a total of 170,391 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.87, increasing this particular account’s position to 11,449,219 shares.

Between Aug. 26– 29, chief financial officer Michael Lepore acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.74, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 639,347 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $286,000, excluding trading fees.

On Sept. 2, chief investment officer John Wimsatt invested over $182,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 35,000 shares at a price per share of $5.2136, after which this particular account held 558,000 shares.

The share price is down nearly 29 per cent over the past 13 trading sessions putting the stock in oversold territory with an RSI reading of 28. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T)

On Aug. 22, Ahmed Boomrod, executive chairman of the Janitorial USA business segment, exercised his options, receiving 16,503 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.52, and sold 16,503 shares at a price per share of $46.22, after which this specific account held 379,158 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $490,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Aug. 23, executive vice-president and chief financial officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $194.91 with 26,155 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $779,000, not including trading fees.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On Aug. 29, vice-president of marketing Carol Van Brunschot exercised her options, receiving 26,667 shares at a cost per share of $2.76, and sold 26,667 shares at a price per share of $6.74, after which this specific account held 28,895 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $106,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

