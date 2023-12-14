Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC-T)

On Dec. 5, Randy MacEwen, who sits on the board of directors, bought 4,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $36.81, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 9,900 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $173,000.

Mr. MacEwen is the president and chief executive officer of Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-T).

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT-UN-T)

On Nov. 29, president and chief executive officer Kevin Salsberg bought 12,500 units at a price per unit of $13.49, lifting this particular account’s position to 50,135 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $168,000.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T)

Between Dec. 5-8, co-founder, president, chief executive officer and director Fotis Kalantzis invested more than $1.2-million in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 400,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.03 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Pentek Ventures Corp.). After these purchases, this specific account held 3,400,000 shares.

For the past month, the stock has been flirting around oversold levels. Currently, the relative strength index (RSI) reading is at 32. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Dec. 1, executive vice-president, chief strategy and technology officer Jean Robitaille exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $55.10, and sold 12,000 shares at a price of $72.95, leaving 101,496 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $214,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

