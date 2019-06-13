Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests $390,000 in this oversold stock yielding over 6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
On June 5, president and chief executive officer Al Monaco invested over $390,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 7,848 shares at a cost per share of $49.81, increasing his account balance to 824,530 shares.
The stock has a current yield of over 6 per cent.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On June 5, Kevin Roy, the chief financial officer of subsidiary FirstService Brands Inc., sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $124.75, trimming his portfolio’s position to 15,358 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled just under $250,000.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T)
On June 6, Ronald Rutman, who sits on the board of trustees, divested 6,600 units at a price per unit of $22.8401 for an account in which he has control or direction over (CLYR Charitable Foundation) with 43,400 units remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $150,000.
Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
Between June 3 and June 7, director and former chief executive officer John Brace sold a total of 678,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $25.17 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Brace Investment Holdings Inc.), leaving 623,626 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $17-million.