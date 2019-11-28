Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests close to $1-million in this cannabis stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T)
On Nov. 21, chief executive officer and vice-chair James Burns invested over $168,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 42,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.96 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.F.C Burns Investment Corporation), raising his portfolio’s position to 264,400 shares.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)
On Nov. 22, John Montalbano, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 6,000 shares at a price per share of $18.72, increasing his account’s holdings to 9,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $112,000.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
On Nov. 25, chief executive officer Terry Booth purchased 270,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.6775, lifting his account balance to 11,334,667 shares. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled just under $1-million.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Nov. 21, Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, senior vice-president- people, culture and communications, exercised her options, receiving 9,633 shares at a cost per share of $5.39, and sold 9,633 shares at a price per share of $49.8915, leaving 3,184 shares in her account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $428,000.
Last week, we reported that on Nov. 18, chief commercial officer Lucie Guillemette exercised her options, receiving 19,531 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $10.71, and sold 19,531 shares at an average price per share of approximately $49.24, leaving 19,311 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $752,000.