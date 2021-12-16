Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by multiple insiders.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On Dec. 15, president and chief executive officer Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares at a price per share of $6.4269, taking this particular account’s position up to 2,508,028 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $482,000, not including commission charges.

The prior day, executive vice-president of corporate development and external relations and chief legal officer Geoff Gold invested $132,000 in shares of Kinross. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.60, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 983,347 shares.

On Dec. 13, director David Scott invested over $135,000 in shares of Kinross. He acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $6.77, initiating a position in this specific account.

Mr. Scott also sits on the board of directors of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX-T).

Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)

Between Dec. 2-8, vice-president of finance Ignacio Couturier exercised his options, receiving a total of 9,473 shares at a cost per share of $11.58, and sold 9,473 shares at an average price per share of roughly $30.89, leaving 9,337 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $183,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On Dec. 7, president and chief operating officer JP Lachance exercised his options, receiving 66,667 shares at a cost per share of $3.07, and sold 66,667 shares at a price per share of $10, after which this specific account held 157,150 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $462,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

Between Dec. 6-9, executive vice-president and chief business officer Tino DiManno sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $71.24, reducing this particular account’s position to 17,806 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $534,000, excluding commission charges.

Previously, we reported that on Nov. 19, Mr. DiManno divested 1,895 shares at a price per share of $72.28. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $137,000, excluding trading fees.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T)

Between Dec. 1-9, chief commercial officer Reed McDonnell divested a total of 355,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.24, leaving 470,160 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $441,000, excluding trading fees.

