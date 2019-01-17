Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $880,000 in shares of this bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)

On Jan. 14, chair of the board Katherine Lehman invested approximately $164,000 in shares of the company. She purchased 4,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $41, initiating a portfolio position.

On Jan. 10 director Simon Pelletier acquired 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $42, lifting his account balance to 4,000 shares.

On Jan. 7, director Karen Laflamme bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of $40.137, initiating an account position. Ms. Laflamme was appointed to the board of directors effective Dec. 1, 2018.

VersaBank (VB-T)

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 14, president and chief executive officer David Taylor invested nearly $880,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 123,100 shares across several accounts at an average price per share of approximately $7.15.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T)

On Jan. 7, vice-chairman David King, who sits on the board of directors, sold 500 shares at a price per share of $180 with 80,056 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled $90,000.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Jan. 15, Russ Wlad, executive vice-president – regional operating unit leader for Canada, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price per share of $30.899, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 6,600 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $309,000.