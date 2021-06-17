Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in a stock forecasted to double over the next year

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Killam Apartment REIT (KMP-UN-T)
On June 4, Aldéa Landry, who sits on the board of trustees, acquired 5,500 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $19.41 for her RRSP, after which this specific account held 15,350 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $106,000.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN)
On June 15, chairman of the board and chief executive officer Kim Rivers invested over US$1-million in shares of Trulieve. Ms. Rivers purchased 29,000 shares at a price per share of US$35.9362, increasing this specific account’s position to 77,920 shares.
According to Bloomberg, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 17 analysts (15 buy recommendations and two “speculative buy” calls) and an average one-year target price of $88.79, implying the share price will more than double in value over the next 12 months.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 9 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
On June 11, chief revenue and customer officer Jean-David Saint-Martin exercised his options, receiving 12,500 shares at a cost per share of $33.39, and sold 12,500 shares at a price per share of $86.249, leaving 10,052 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $660,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On June 9, executive vice-president, general counsel, and secretary Patrick Shea sold 11,000 shares at a price per share of US$120.348, reducing this particular account’s position to 16,620 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$1.3-million.
