Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $170,000 in this stock nearing oversold levels

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

On Jan. 16, Ida Albo, who sits on the board of trustee, invested over $100,000 in units of the REIT. He purchased 10,000 units at a price per unit of $10.10, increasing his portfolio’s position to 13,780 units.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

On Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.68, raising his account balance to 3,547,799 shares. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over $170,000.

The stock is nearing oversold levels with a relative strength index reading of 33. Generally, a reading at or below 30 represents an oversold condition.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, Robert Smith, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 17,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.67, lifting his account’s holdings to 22,500 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $116,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)

Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 18, Terence Lake, vice-president – corporate social responsibility, sold 29,000 shares at an average price per share of $6.25, leaving 29,000 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $181,000.