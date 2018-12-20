Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.8-million in this stock on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN-T)

In recent days, two board members have been buyers in the market.

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18, Stuart Lazier acquired a total of 20,900 units at an average price per unit of approximately $9.15, increasing his portfolio’s position to 42,400 units. The total value of these purchases totaled over $191,000.

On Dec. 13, Louis Forbes initiated positions in two accounts with the purchased of 2,500 units in each account (a personal trading account and an account in which he has control or direction over). These cost of these purchases amounted to nearly $48,000.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

In relatively small transactions, between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, treasurer Niall Boles bought a total of 1,500 shares at an average price per share of $26.13, initiating a portfolio position. The total cost of these purchases totaled over $39,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 10, Margaret Mulligan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $95,000 in shares of the company with the purchase of 3,600 shares at a cost per share of $26.544.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

The company’s president and chief executive officer David Wilson has been steadily purchasing shares in the market with three trades in November and three transactions in December. Between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10, he invested over $1.8-million in shares of the company purchasing a total of 405,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.58 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (710719 Alberta Inc.). After these trades, the account held 2,562,085 shares.

Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7, Bruce Gigg, vice-president of engineering, invested roughly $159,000 in shares of the company. During this period, he acquired a total of 35,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.55, lifting his account balance to 75,000 shares.

==========================================

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)

Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, David Whyte, vice-president of operations, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares and sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.87 with 8,272 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $193,000.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Dec. 10, three insiders were sellers in the market.

President and chief executive officer John Sicard exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares received (21,666) at a price per share of $68.6321, leaving 55,889 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $1.4-million.

Chief financial officer Richard Monkman exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,899) at a price per share of $68.6321, leaving 20,816 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale was valued at approximately $748,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief revenue officer Paul Carreiro exercised his rights, receiving 5,000 shares, and sold 2,095 shares at a price per share of $68.6321 with 5,505 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $143,000.