Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

Between March 3-16, president and chief executive officer Eric Greager acquired 330,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately Cdn. $5.35 at a cost of over $1.7-million. In addition, he bought 147,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$3.51 at a cost of over US$516,000. After these transactions, this specific account held 500,000 shares.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

On March 17, director Charles Pellerin invested roughly $400,000 in shares of Calfrac for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.). He bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $3.97, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 765,000 shares.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

On March 14, lead trustee Don Clow purchased 23,000 units at a price per unit of $12.9933, initiating a position in the specific account. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $300,000. On March 13, H&R announced the appointment of Mr. Clow to the REIT’s board of trustees.

Mr. Clow is the former president and chief executive officer of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR-UN-T).

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T)

On March 20, president and chief executive officer Jean-Louis Servranckx sold 81,264 shares at a price per share of $13.16, after which this specific account held 5,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Servranckx also holds restricted share units and deferred share units.