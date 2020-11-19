Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $2-million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)
Between Nov. 11-13, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon bought a total of 6,835 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.98 for two accounts. The cost of these purchases totaled over $116,000.
Earlier this week, we reported that Andrew Horahan, vice-president – western operations, acquired 5,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.40 on Nov. 10. The cost of this investment exceeded $90,000.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
On Nov. 11, chairman and chief executive officer Lino Saputo invested over $2-million in shares of the company. He acquired 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $34.2169.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
Between Nov. 12-17, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $22, leaving 16,718 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled $440,000, not including trading fees.
Methaxex Corp. (MX-T)
On Nov. 10, vice-president of corporate development Mark Allard divested 3,700 shares at a price per share of $47.50, trimming this particular account’s position to 12,682 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $175,000, excluding commission charges.
