Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Dec. 12, executive chairman and chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz invested over $3.3-million in shares of Linamar. She bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $66.23, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 300,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share or 80 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 1.3 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has four buy recommendations and one ‘market perform’ recommendation with an average target price of $78.20.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 17 per cent.

On the third-quarter earnings call held on Nov. 9, the CEO provided the following outlook, “Market demand is strong pretty much across the board at the moment, which is great news, and expected to be strong next year as well. Unfortunately, supply chain issues are constraining [the] industry’s ability to deliver [on] that demand, notably on the industrial side. With strong underlying demand, I believe we’ll be looking at a sustained period of strong performance for some time after these issues get resolved.”

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T)

Between Dec. 9 and 14, director Ross Beaty sold a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.74 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.), leaving 139,759 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $8.3-million, excluding commission charges.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Dec. 13, chief marketing officer Jay Muelhoefer exercised his options, receiving a total of 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $81.24, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $158.50 with 5,215 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $772,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

On Dec. 13, Paul Douglas, group head – Canadian business banking at TD Bank Group, exercised his options, receiving 39,528 shares at a cost per share of $40.54, and sold 39,528 shares at a price per share of $88.99, leaving 51,200 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.9-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Dec. 12, chief financial officer Kelvin Tran exercised his options, receiving 11,496 shares at a cost per share of $40.54, and sold 11,496 shares at an average price per share of approximately $90.69, after which 17,239 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $576,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.