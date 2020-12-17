Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $3-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Dec. 14, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $67.82. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $3.4-million, not including commission charges.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On Dec. 10, Dan Sharkey, senior vice-president – global human resources, exercised his options, receiving 44,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.02, and sold 44,900 shares at a price per share of $32. Net proceeds totaled over $717,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Dec. 8, Nick Leontidis, group president- civil aviation training solutions, exercised his options, receiving 129,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $20.90, and sold 129,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $31.56. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
On Dec. 8, Mark Hounsell, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 35,875 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.43, and sold 35,875 shares at an average price per share of roughly $32.40. Net proceeds exceeded $608,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On Dec. 11, Mike Ross exercised his options, receiving 182,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.48, and sold 182,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $54.29. Net proceeds exceeded $6.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On March 1, 2021, Mr. Ross will be retiring from his position as the company’s chief financial officer.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
On Dec. 11, Neil McLaughlin, group head – personal and commercial banking, exercised his options, receiving 5,082 shares at a cost per share of $74.392, and sold 5,082 shares at a price per share of $106.274. Net proceeds totaled over $162,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Dec. 9, Bruce Ross, group head- technology and operations, exercised his options, receiving 24,000 shares at a cost per share of $74.392, and sold 24,000 shares at a price per share of $106.096. Net proceeds exceeded $760,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.