Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $390,000 in this large-cap dividend stock on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
On Aug. 19, president and chief executive officer Mark Little purchased a total of 10,290 shares for two accounts, 9,800 shares in his personal trading account and 490 shares in a LIRA (Locked-In Retirement Account), at an average cost per share of approximately $38.04. The cost of these investments, not including commission charges, exceeded $391,000. After these trades, his trading account held 50,502 shares and his LIRA held 12,392 shares.
***
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)
Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, chief operating officer Peter MacPhail exercised his options, receiving 217,957 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.29, and sold 217,003 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.82. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $760,000. After these transactions, his account balance stood at 117,989 shares.
Equitable Group (EQB-T)
On Aug. 9, president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.11, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $96.11, after which this account balance stood at 18,899 shares. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled $480,000. Mr. Moor holds a more sizeable position (164,249 shares) in a different account, one in which he has indirect ownership (Arun Capital Inc.).
Between Aug. 1 and Aug 7, chief financial officer Tim Wilson exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.11, and sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $92.01, leaving 23,540 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $335,000.
On Aug. 6, chief risk officer Ron Tratch exercised his options, receiving 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $36.11, and sold 2,500 shares at a price per share of $92.50, leaving 1,103 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $140,000.
On Aug. 6, Brian Leland, senior vice-president – residential lending, exercised his options, receiving 2,134 shares at a cost per share of $59.98, and sold 2,134 shares at a price per share of $92.54 with 402 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $69,000.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On Aug. 6, chief information officer Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares at a price per share of US$90, leaving 5,144 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled US$495,000.
On Aug. 2, chief operating officer Darrell Chambliss divested 14,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$89.55, leaving 90,000 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1.2-million.
On Aug. 2, James Little, executive vice-president – engineering and disposal, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$89.7432 with 20,280 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds totaled over US$897,000.
Previously, we reported that William Razzouk, who sits on the board of directors, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$90.2867 on Aug. 1, decreasing his account balance to just over 13,900 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded U.S.$541,000.