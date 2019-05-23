Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $4-million in this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T)
On May 17, the company’s chief financial officer David Bacon invested over $193,000 with the purchase of 23,875 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.095.
MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV-T)
On May 15, Marc Anthony Venere, founder and chief executive officer, invested over $4.2-million in shares of the company. He purchased 601,000 shares at a cost per share of $7 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Wynstar Enterprise Inc.), initiating a position in this account. The stock price has been under pressure since the fourth quarter of 2018.
==========================================
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)
On May 16, Ben Rubino, president – home and personal care worldwide, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.478, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share near the $59 level, leaving 78,292 shares in his account.
Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)
On May 15, Todd Morgan, chairman and chief executive officer of Bel Air Advisors and director, sold 73,574 shares at a price per share of $12.1359, eliminating this portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $890,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors is a subsidiary of Fiera Capital.