Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $5-million in this Canadian large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)
On Aug. 14, president and chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy purchased 200,000 shares at a price per share of $25.5882 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Glenn Chamandy Family Foundation). The cost of this investment exceeded $5.1-million.
On Aug. 11, chief financial and administrative officer Rhodri Harries invested over US$485,000 in shares of Gildan. He acquired 25,000 shares at a cost per share of US$19.4215.
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)
On Aug. 12, Rhodri Harries, who sits on Stella-Jones’ board of directors and is the chief financial officer of Gildan Activewear Inc., invested over $227,000 in shares of Stella-Jones. He purchased 5,000 shares at an average price per share around the mid-$45 level.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On Aug. 12, chief human resources officer Megan Paterson exercised her options, receiving 13,750 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $88.56, and sold 13,750 shares at an average price per share of approximately $191.86. Net proceeds totaled over $1.4-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Aug. 11, chief operating officer Tommy Skudutis divested 69,606 shares at a price per share of $69.77. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $4.8-million, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported that chief executive officer Don Walker divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of $67.53 on Aug. 10. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $6.7-million, excluding commission charges. On Aug. 11, Mr. Walker exercised his options, receiving 264,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.355, and sold 264,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $70.05. Net proceeds from these transactions exceeded $4.4-million, not including any associated transaction costs.
Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)
On Aug. 11-12, chief financial officer Robin Lampard exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.93, and sold 70,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $42.96. Net proceeds from these transactions totaled over $1.9-million, not including any associated transaction costs. After these transactions, this particular account held 29,034 shares.
