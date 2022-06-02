Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-T)

Between May 12-20, chairman and chief executive officer Cody Slater acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.285, raising this particular account’s position to 1,484,190 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled just under $130,000, excluding trading fees.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

On May 24, chief executive officer and director Steve Hudson invested $568,000 in shares of ECN Capital. He purchased 100,000 shares at a price per share of $5.68, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,533,400 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on May 24, director Karen Martin bought 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.8909, after which this specific account held 101,655 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $88,000.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

Between May 16-19, chief operating officer Wade Hutchings invested over US$102,000 in shares of Enerplus. He acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price per share of US$12.78, increasing this specific account’s position to 233,000 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between May 11-18, director Steve Laut sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $78.18, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,764,124 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $5.8-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Laut is the former president of the company.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

On May 20, Dennis Hebert, vice-president of taxation, exercised his options, receiving 34,767 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $56.89, and sold 34,767 shares at an average price per share of roughly $73.237, leaving 2,472 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $568,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On May 24, Gloria Hartl, vice-president of risk management, exercised her options, receiving 9,385 shares at a cost per share of $56.90, and sold 9,385 shares at a price per share of $73.7377, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $158,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

