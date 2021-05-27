Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $500,000 in this small-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
i-80 Gold Corp. (IAU-T)
Between May 14-20, chief executive officer and director Ewan Downie invested over $532,000 in shares of this gold stock. He purchased 206,400 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.58, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,020,777 shares.
Mr. Downie is the former president and chief executive officer of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. In April, Premier was acquired by Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T) and Premier’s U.S. gold projects located in the state of Nevada were spun-out to form i-80 Gold Corp.
Listed below are five stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On May 14, director Gilles Labbé exercised his options, receiving 1,268 shares at a cost per share of $20.51 and sold 1,268 shares at a price per share of $108.01. Proceeds totaled nearly $111,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)
On May 17, director Steve Scotchmer sold 2,900 shares at a price per share of $1718.2067 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kailo Holdings Limited) with 46,182 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $4.9-million, not including commission charges.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On May 19, Todd Anthony, vice-president of corporate development, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $21.27, reducing this particular account’s position to 20,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $106,000, excluding trading fees.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)
On May 13, John Blanchette, president of Franco-Nevada Barbados Corp., exercised his options, receiving 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $94.57, and sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $180. Net proceeds exceeded $341,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T)
On May 18, Bruno Lemelin, senior vice-president – operations and projects, divested 42,217 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.265, after which this specific account held 3,353 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $180,000, excluding commission charges.
