Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$228,000 in this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Encana Corp. (ECA-T)
On June 17, Suzanne Nimocks, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$4.77, increasing her account balance to 35,684 shares.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)
On June 20, president, chief executive officer and director Jorge Ganoza invested over US$228,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 77,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$2.97, increasing his portfolio’s position to 781,728 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
Between June 18 and June 21, Normand Pépin, executive vice-president and assistant to the president, exercised his options, receiving 97,200 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $37.10, and sold 97,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.56. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled roughly $1.6-million. After these transactions, his account held 168,547 shares.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On June 17, chief revenue officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$63.40, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 2,005 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded US$126,000.
On June 13, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $83.71 for an account in which he has control or direction over, eliminating this account’s position. Gross proceeds totaled over $251,000.