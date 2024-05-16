Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$420,000 in this stock that’s up 34% in 2024

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On May 10, executive chairman and co-founder Rob Wildeboer invested $120,000 in shares of Martinrea. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $12, after which this specific account held 573,700 shares.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On May 10, chief executive officer Whitney George acquired a total of 10,000 shares at a cost per share of US$42.2043 for two accounts, after which one account held 1,219,830 shares and a different account for which he has control or direction over held 105,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$422,000.

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 34 per cent.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T)

Between May 7-10, Andrew Barnard sold a total of 2,639 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$1,146.54, leaving 53,836 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$3-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Barnard is the president and chief operating officer of the Fairfax Insurance Group.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On May 10, chairman Michael Harlan sold 1,500 shares at a price per share of US$167.5919. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$251,000, excluding commission charges. After this trade, this particular account held 7,996 shares.

