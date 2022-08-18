Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PRZ-UN-T)

On Aug. 8-9, chief executive officer and trustee Alex Avery purchased 25,000 units at a price per unit of $14.29 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Volition Capital), lifting this specific account’s position to 300,000 units. The cost of this investment totaled over $357,000.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.67 cents per unit or 80 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.5 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Aug. 9, Kris Smith, executive vice-president – downstream, invested over $703,000 in shares of Suncor. He acquired 18,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.11, increasing this particular account’s position to 48,482 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Aug. 4, Bryan DeNeve, senior vice-president – business development and commercial services, exercised his options, receiving 38,095 shares at a cost per share of $30.78, and sold 38,095 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.98, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $693,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Aug. 4, senior vice-president – planning, external relations and chief sustainability officer Kathryn Chisholm exercised her options, receiving 12,500 shares at a cost per share of $17.33, and sold 12,500 shares at a price per share of $49.3895, after which this specific account held 24,549 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $400,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Aug 5, senior vice-president and chief tax officer Matthew Black divested 8,500 shares at a price per share of US$138.1768, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 26,333 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1.1-million, excluding trading fees.

