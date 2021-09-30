Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO lands nearly $1-million with the sale of this bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)
On Sept. 20, founder and executive chairman Jonathan Goodman invested over $104,000 in shares of Knight. He acquired a total of 20,200 shares at a price per share of $5.18 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
ATCO Ltd. (ACO-X-T)
On Sept. 17, president of ATCO Electric Melanie Bayley sold 2,499 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.67, leaving 2,686 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $101,000, not including commission charges.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
Between Sept. 7 and 15, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC Capital Markets Harry Culham exercised his options, receiving a total of 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $97.81 and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $146.96 with 2,330 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $983,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On Sept. 16, senior vice-president of legal affairs and corporate secretary Josée Kouri exercised her options, receiving 17,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 17,000 shares at a price per share of $56, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $700,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)
On Sept. 16, director Sylvain Dumoulin divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $22.50, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 85,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $112,000, not including trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.