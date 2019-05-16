Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO pockets over $1.6-million after this stock soars to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T)
On May 8, Sebastien Dhonte, a partner who joined Clairvest in 2010, acquired 2,600 shares at a price per share of $47.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (spouse’s account), raising the portfolio’s position to 16,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $122,000.
Victoria Gold Corp. (VIT-X)
In a relatively small transaction, on May 8, president, chief executive officer and director John McConnell purchased 50,500 shares at a cost per share of 44.5 cents for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing the account’s holdings to 502,235 shares.
On May 7, Jacques Perron, who sits on the board of directors, bought 50,000 shares at a cost per share of 43.94 cents, lifting his account balance to 150,000 shares.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
Between May 6 and May 8, director Brendan Calder exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (6,400) at a price per share of $116.25, eliminating this portfolio’s position.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)
On May 7, president and chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy exercised his options, receiving 91,813 shares at a cost per share of $33.01, and sold 91,813 shares at a price per share of $50.8309 with 192,625 shares remaining in this portfolio. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $1.6-million.