Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

On Dec. 20, trustee Ronald Rutman invested $155,000 in units of H&R. He acquired 10,000 units at a price per unit of $15.50 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corporation), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 1,339,640 units.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On Dec. 21, Rob Fairchild, executive vice-president of sales and engineering, bought 12,170 shares at a cost per share of US $8.3029, lifting this particular account’s position to 50,920 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US $101,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On Dec. 15, co-chair Julie Godin sold 2,879 shares at a price per share of $108, eliminating her position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $310,000, not including trading fees.

Previously, we reported that on Dec. 8, president and chief operating officer Jean-Michel Baticle exercised his options, receiving 29,031 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 29,031 shares at an average price per share of approximately $109.10. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Dec. 20, president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $136 with 4,191,114 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading activity with both recent sales and a purchase reported by insiders.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Dec. 17, director Bob Gomes exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.01, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $70, leaving 155,752 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $760,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Gomes is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

On Dec. 16, president and chief executive officer Gord Johnston exercised his options, receiving 30,736 shares at a cost per share of $32.98, and sold 30,736 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.25. Net proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

The following day, on Dec. 17, Mr. Johnston invested over $522,000 in shares of Stantec. He purchased 7,500 shares at a price per share of $69.7257. After these transactions, this particular account held 53,793 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price has experienced a parabolic move, rising from around $41 at the end of 2020 to north of $71 nearly one-year later – a gain of more than 70%.

