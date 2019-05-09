 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO sells $1-million worth of shares in this widely recommended stock

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO sells $1-million worth of shares in this widely recommended stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On May 6, Fred Dyment, who sits on the board of directors, invested nearly $80,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7.94, increasing this account’s holdings to 210,282 shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On May 3, chief financial officer Jonathan McKenzie acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.03, raising his portfolio’s position to 76,758 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $120,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)

On May 3, president, chief executive officer and director Sébastien de Montessus sold 51,060 shares at a price per share of $20.08, leaving 411,628 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million.

The stock is favoured by Bay Street analysts with a unanimous buy recommendation from 12 analysts. The average 12-month target price is $29.64. Year-to-date, the share price is down over 9 per cent.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

On May 6, chief financial officer Philip Mayers, exercised his options, receiving 6,400 shares at a cost per share of $19, and sold 6,400 shares at a price per share of $41.95. His remaining account balance stood at 20,912 shares. Net proceeds not including brokerage fees totaled over $146,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter