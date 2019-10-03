 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO tops up his investment in this stock paying a regular and special dividend

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF-T)

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, president and chief executive officer John Tuer invested over $150,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 6,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $24.28, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 16,200 shares.

Last month, the company announced the payment of its regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, and in addition a special dividend of 75 cents per share, payable to shareholders on record as of Sept. 30.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO-X-T)

On Sept. 27, chief financial officer Dennis DeChamplain sold 1,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.44, trimming his account balance to 5,867 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled nearly $63,000.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T)

On Sept. 27, chief financial officer of ATCO Ltd. (Canadian Utilities Ltd. is a subsidiary of ATCO) Dennis DeChamplain divested 2,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $39.01, reducing his portfolio’s position to 13,275 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $101,000.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Sept. 25, Dinah Henderson, executive vice-president – operations, sold 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.88, trimming her account balance to 9,204 shares. Proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled roughly $199,000.

