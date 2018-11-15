Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO trades over $16-million worth in this blue-chip stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On. Nov. 13, Peter Cella, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$17.12 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. The share price is down 12 per cent year-to-date with the stock currently yielding over 7 per cent.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 9, director Michael Slaunwhite invested over $800,000 in shares of Open Text, purchasing a total of 20,000 shares across several accounts. The stock price has plunged 16 per cent from its record closing high of $51.86 set on Sept. 4.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Nov. 8, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received, eliminating his portfolio’s position with proceeds totaling over $16-million. The stock price is up 19 per cent year-to-date.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T)

On Nov. 8, Dickie Orr, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 3,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.95 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. The prior day, he sold 3,000 shares in his personal account at an average price per share of approximately $71.15 with 55,000 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from these sales totaled over $426,000. The stock has delivered strong gains to investors with the share price rallying 23 per cent year-to-date and closing at a record high of $73.19 on Nov