Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put a greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

On Sept. 23, chief executive officer Steve Hudson invested over $477,000 in shares of ECN Capital. He bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $4.779, increasing this particular account’s position to 11,549,219 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is down nearly 10 per cent.

According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is $7.97, implying a potential price return of 65 per cent. The stock has seven buy recommendations and one “sector perform” recommendation.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

On Sept. 23, president, chief executive officer and director Dave Spyker acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.677 for three accounts. The cost of these investments exceeded $273,000.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 37 per cent.

According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is $20.22, implying a potential price return of 27 per cent. The stock has an attractive 6.8 per cent dividend yield with a monthly dividend of 9 cents per share.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On Sept. 23, president, chief executive officer and chairman Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $69.591, after which this particular account held 8,859,974 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $347,000.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 103 per cent.

According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is $96.58, implying a potential price return of 26 per cent. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 11 analysts.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T)

On Sept. 29, chief financial officer Angelo Bartolini sold 4,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.55, reducing this particular account’s position to 30,194 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $187,000, excluding trading fees.

In Aug., the company announced that Mr. Bartolini will be stepping down from his position “to take some personal time to spend with family and to explore life interests outside of the finance realm. While the company engages in a comprehensive search process for his successor, Mr. Bartolini will remain in his role until the end of the year or until his successor is named and successfully transitioned.”

