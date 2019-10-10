Thursday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buying these two stocks yielding over 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.
Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T)
On Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, David Cheney acquired a total of 6,555 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$6.75, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment topped US$44,000.
On Feb. 20, 2019, Mr. Cheney took the helm as the company’s chief executive officer. Prior to that, he was the company’s chief business development officer.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.3 per cent.
Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T)
On Oct. 8, president, chief executive officer and chairman Joel MacLeod purchased 700,000 shares at a price per share of $1 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1080766 Alberta Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 5,759,900 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, or 4 cents per share yearly, translating into a current annualized dividend yield of 4.1 per cent.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
On Oct. 2, Allan Edgeworth, who sits on the board of directors, sold 41,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.12 with a remaining account balance of 896 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $783,000.
The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (FIRE-T)
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, founder and chief advocacy officer John Fowler exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at a cost per share of 41 cents, and sold 1,743,388 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.09, leaving 982,383 shares in his account.