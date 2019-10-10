 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buying these two stocks yielding over 4%

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buying these two stocks yielding over 4%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T)

On Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, David Cheney acquired a total of 6,555 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$6.75, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment topped US$44,000.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Mr. Cheney took the helm as the company’s chief executive officer. Prior to that, he was the company’s chief business development officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.3 per cent.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 8, president, chief executive officer and chairman Joel MacLeod purchased 700,000 shares at a price per share of $1 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1080766 Alberta Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 5,759,900 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, or 4 cents per share yearly, translating into a current annualized dividend yield of 4.1 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Oct. 2, Allan Edgeworth, who sits on the board of directors, sold 41,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.12 with a remaining account balance of 896 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $783,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (FIRE-T)

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, founder and chief advocacy officer John Fowler exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at a cost per share of 41 cents, and sold 1,743,388 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.09, leaving 982,383 shares in his account.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter