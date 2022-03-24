Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

With the recent weakness in the share price, president and chief executive officer Dan Daviau continues to accumulate shares.

On March 22, Mr. Daviau acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.1589, lifting this particular account’s position to 537,794 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1.2-million.

Previously we reported that on March 7, Mr. Daviau bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $11.7511 for a different account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1.1-million. After this purchase, this specific account held 242,860 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share or 34 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.8 per cent.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On March 14 and 15, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested over $4-million in shares of Kelt. He bought a total of 774,850 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.26, after which this particular account held 18,747,140 shares.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X)

On March 9 and 10, Nick Campbell, vice-president of capital markets, divested a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.03, trimming this particular account’s position to 644,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $210,000, not including trading fees.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On March 15, group head and chief human resources officer Barb Mason exercised her options, receiving 45,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $62.51, and sold 45,000 shares at a price per share of $92.90 with 3,222 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.3-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T)

On March 8, Joe Gordon, president and co-head of Bausch+Lomb sold 3,889 shares at a price per share of US$21.76, after which this particular account held 72,708 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$84,000, excluding commission fees.

