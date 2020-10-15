Thursday’s Insider Report: CEOs trim positions in these two high-flying dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T)
On Oct. 8-9, Ed Kernaghan invested $96,000 in shares of Black Diamond. He acquired a total of 55,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 7,067,600 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Oct. 8, senior vice-president of product engineering and manufacturing operations Thomas Uhr exercised his options, receiving 5,025 shares at a cost per share of $27.9623, and sold 5,025 shares at a price per share of $75.3101. Net proceeds totaled approximately $238,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
On Oct. 7, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler divested 11,400 shares at a price per share of $75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 6,790,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $855,000, excluding commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13.5 cents per share or 54 cents per share yearly.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
Between Oct. 6-9, chief executive officer Peter Grosskopf sold a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.52 for an account in which he has control or direction over (PEGS Capital Holdings LP), reducing this particular account’s position to 216,600 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.3-million, not including commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 us cents per share or 92 US cents per share yearly.
