Thursday’s Insider Report: CFO tops up his investment in this cyclical stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On May 12, chief financial officer Greg Palaschuk invested over $107,000 in shares of Finning. He acquired 3,175 shares at a cost per share of $33.72, increasing this particular account’s position to 31,236 shares.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV-X)
On May 7, chairman, chief executive officer and one of the founders Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares at a price per share of $19.913, after which this particular account held 1,143,766 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $119,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
On May 7, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.14, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $107, after which this particular account held 4,165,144 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $2-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
On May 7, David Malinauskas exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $66.22, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $105.13, leaving 2,070 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $194,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Mr. Malinauskas is the president of CIMCO Refrigeration, one of Toromont’s two operating segments (the second one is the Equipment Group).
Stantec Inc. (STN-T)
Between May 10-12, board member Bob Gomes exercised his options, receiving a total of 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.83, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.81, leaving 155,752 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $629,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Mr. Gomes is also the company’s former president and chief executive officer before retiring in 2017.
