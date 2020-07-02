Thursday’s Insider Report: Chair cashes out $7-million as this dividend stock soars to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)
On June 19, Brian Dewsnup, president of NFI Parts, sold 7,407 shares at a price per share of US$13.53 with 36,210 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$100,000, excluding commission charges.
Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
On June 25, chair and the company’s former chief executive officer John Brace sold 226,000 shares at a price per share of $33.0145 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Brace Investment Holdings Inc.), leaving 226,026 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $7.4-million.
This dividend stock has been steadily climbing higher, closing at a record high on June 30.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, or $1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.
Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)
On June 17, Peter Kilty, senior vice-president – special projects, divested 8,000 shares at a price per share of $35.0290, trimming his account’s position to 31,403 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $280,000, not including trading fees.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On June 25-26, Sandra Greer acquired a total of 3,340 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $52.41 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (LOFI Investments Inc.). The cost of these purchases exceeded $175,000.
Ms. Greer is on the Nova Scotia Power’s board of directors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emera.
Previously, we reported chief financial officer Greg Blunden exercised his options on June 6, receiving 37,875 shares at a cost per share of approximately $44.06, and sold 37,875 shares at a price per share of $55.40. Net proceeds totaled over $429,000.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.